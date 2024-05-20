Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lebanon

Lebanon foreign minister 'feels great loss' over death of Iran president, other officials in helicopter crash

Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib 'became kind of friends' with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian

Associated Press
Published
close
Lebanon foreign minister 'feels great loss' over death of Iran president, other officials in helicopter crash.mp4 Video

Lebanon foreign minister 'feels great loss' over death of Iran president, other officials in helicopter crash.mp4

Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bouhabib, expressed condolences for the death of Iran's president and its foreign minister, with whom he had a close working relationship. (Credit: Associated Press)

Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bouhabib, expressed his condolences on Monday for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Iranian state media said Raisi and Amirabdollahian, and others, were found dead after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest.

"I met the foreign minister many, many times since I came to this office, and we became kind of friends," Bouhabib said, adding that he and Amirabdollahian "exchanged freely information" and regularly consulted with one another.

WE COULD SEE THE IRANIAN PEOPLE TAKE TO STREETS AND 'DEMAND THEIR FREEDOM': ELLIE COHANIM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian is received by his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is received by his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib in Beirut on Feb. 10, 2024. (Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images)

"I feel great loss with his death. I’ve been sad since I heard the news yesterday," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crash comes as the Middle East remains unsettled by the Israel-Hamas war, during which Raisi, who was 63, under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei launched an unprecedented drone-and-missile attack on Israel just last month.

Khamenei announced on Monday that Iran’s first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, would serve as the country’s acting president until elections are held.