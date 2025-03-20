Hamas launches first attack on Israel since ceasefire collapse

Hamas has claimed responsibility for rockets fired at Israel on Thursday.

"This launch is the resistance's first response to the zionist entity's violation of the ceasefire, which resulted over 710 martyrs in the last three days. It also comes after the IOF's renewed ground invasion into Beit Lahia this morning, and the failure of the mediators and the world to curb the IOF's aggression," according to reports.

Strikes launched by Israel killed at least 58 Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip overnight and into Thursday, according to hospitals via the Associated Press.

The Jewish State resumed attacks across Gaza earlier this week, breaking a ceasefire, which reportedly killed over 400 Palestinians – mostly women and children – on Tuesday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Israel's military indicated that it intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels early Thursday before it entered Israel's airspace, the AP reported.

ISRAEL LAUNCHES NEW GROUND OPERATION IN GAZA

"Hamas refused offer after offer to release our hostages. In the past two weeks, Israel did not initiate any military action, in the hope that Hamas would change course. Well, that didn't happen. While Israel accepted the offer of President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Hamas flatly refused to do so," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video shared to X on Tuesday. "This is why I authorized yesterday, the renewal of military action against Hamas."

"Israel does not target Palestinian civilians. We target Hamas terrorists," he declared. "And when these terrorists embed themselves in civilian areas, when they use civilians as human shields, they're the ones who are responsible for all unintended casualties."

Israel launched its war on Hamas in response to the terrorist group's heinous attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

CEASEFIRE OVER AS ISRAEL STRIKES GAZA AFTER HAMAS REFUSED TO RELEASE HOSTAGES, OFFICIALS SAY

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., a staunch supporter of Israel, continued to express his support while visiting the foreign nation this week.

"Hamas does not want peace. I unapologetically, 100% stand with Israel, and demand the release of all remaining hostages. Sending this from Israel," Fetterman said on X on Tuesday.

NETANYAHU GIFTS FETTERMAN A SILVER-PLATED BEEPER AFTER HE PRAISED ISRAEL'S LEBANON PAGER OPERATION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said on X on Wednesday, "Hamas could end this war right now if it released the hostages held in Gaza. It could’ve done so months ago, but instead it’s brought devastation by prolonging this conflict. America must lead the world in pressuring Hamas to end this war and bring the hostages home."