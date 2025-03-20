Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Hamas launches first attack on Israel since ceasefire collapse

'Israel does not target Palestinian civilians. We target Hamas terrorists,' Netanyahu said in a video earlier this week

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg , Yonat Friling Fox News
Published | Updated
Netanyahu responds after Israeli strikes, Trump speaks with Putin on potential ceasefire talks Video

Netanyahu responds after Israeli strikes, Trump speaks with Putin on potential ceasefire talks

‘Fox News @ Night’ panelists Noa Tishby and retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery discuss the latest in negotiations to end the Israel-Hamas war and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for rockets fired at Israel on Thursday.

"This launch is the resistance's first response to the zionist entity's violation of the ceasefire, which resulted over 710 martyrs in the last three days. It also comes after the IOF's renewed ground invasion into Beit Lahia this morning, and the failure of the mediators and the world to curb the IOF's aggression," according to reports.

Strikes launched by Israel killed at least 58 Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip overnight and into Thursday, according to hospitals via the Associated Press.

The Jewish State resumed attacks across Gaza earlier this week, breaking a ceasefire, which reportedly killed over 400 Palestinians – mostly women and children – on Tuesday, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Israel's military indicated that it intercepted a missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels early Thursday before it entered Israel's airspace, the AP reported.

ISRAEL LAUNCHES NEW GROUND OPERATION IN GAZA

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives statements to the media inside The Kirya, which houses the Israeli Defence Ministry, after their meeting in Tel Aviv on Oct. 12, 2023. (JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Hamas refused offer after offer to release our hostages. In the past two weeks, Israel did not initiate any military action, in the hope that Hamas would change course. Well, that didn't happen. While Israel accepted the offer of President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Hamas flatly refused to do so," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video shared to X on Tuesday. "This is why I authorized yesterday, the renewal of military action against Hamas."

"Israel does not target Palestinian civilians. We target Hamas terrorists," he declared. "And when these terrorists embed themselves in civilian areas, when they use civilians as human shields, they're the ones who are responsible for all unintended casualties."

Israel launched its war on Hamas in response to the terrorist group's heinous attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

CEASEFIRE OVER AS ISRAEL STRIKES GAZA AFTER HAMAS REFUSED TO RELEASE HOSTAGES, OFFICIALS SAY 

Israel PM Netanyahu gives Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) a silver pager commemorating operation against Hezbollah Video

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., a staunch supporter of Israel, continued to express his support while visiting the foreign nation this week.

"Hamas does not want peace. I unapologetically, 100% stand with Israel, and demand the release of all remaining hostages. Sending this from Israel," Fetterman said on X on Tuesday.

NETANYAHU GIFTS FETTERMAN A SILVER-PLATED BEEPER AFTER HE PRAISED ISRAEL'S LEBANON PAGER OPERATION 

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Oren Marmorstein speaks with Fox News Digital about Israel resuming airstrikes in Gaza Video

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said on X on Wednesday, "Hamas could end this war right now if it released the hostages held in Gaza. It could’ve done so months ago, but instead it’s brought devastation by prolonging this conflict. America must lead the world in pressuring Hamas to end this war and bring the hostages home."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.