Hamas brutality on Oct 7 'can never justify' the 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza, UN secretary-general says

Guterres previously invoked a rarely used power to publish a letter to entire security council urging an immediate cease-fire

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Hamas' "brutality" and "sexual violence" on October 7 does not justify the continued assault on the Gaza region by the Israeli military, the United Nations' top administrator says.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the international organization's security council on Friday, continuing his demands for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza region.

"We are all aware that Israel began its military operation in response to the brutal terror attacks unleashed by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups on 7 October," Guterres told the security council. "I unreservedly condemn those attacks. I am appalled by the reports of sexual violence."

António Guterres

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, attends the event "Delivering Early Warnings For All" during day four of the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference at Expo City Dubai on December 3, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The COP28, which is running from November 30 through December 12, is bringing together stakeholders, including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures toward mitigating the effects of climate change.  (Kiara Worth/COP28 via Getty Images)

He continued, "There is no possible justification for deliberately killing some 1,200 people, including 33 children, injuring thousands more, and taking hundreds of hostages."

However, Gueterres went on to say that the carnage and sexual violence did not justify the continued assault on Gaza's infrastructure and civilian areas.

"At the same time, the brutality perpetrated by Hamas can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," the secretary-general said.

Gaza air strike

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, December 6. (AP/Ariel Schalit)

He continued, "And while indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas into Israel, and the use of civilians as human shields, are in contravention of the laws of war, such conduct does not absolve Israel of its own violations."

The secretary-general already invoked a rarely used power of his office earlier this week to publish a letter to the members of the council expressing severe concern about the violence continuing to unfold in the Gaza Strip and increased inability to address the casualties.

"I am writing under Article 99 of the United Nations Charter to bring to the attention of the Security Council a matter which, in my opinion, may aggravate existing threats to the maintenance of international peace and security," Guterres said in the letter.

WFP Gaza aid

A World Food Programme truck is loaded to deliver aid into Gaza.  (United Nations via Reuters Connect)

Guterres warns that humanitarian systems attempting to aid civilians affected by the Israel-Hamas conflict are at their breaking point due to under-supplying and dangerous cross-fire.

The Israeli Defense Forces are bearing down on Hamas' last major holdout in Gaza after finishing off the terrorist organization in the north. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Israel will be taking security control of Gaza long after the war, potentially angering President Biden's administration.

