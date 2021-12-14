Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Gasoline truck in Haiti explodes, killing over 40 people

Blast occurred in Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti and more than 40 people were killed, an official said Tuesday 

The blast occurred in the city of Cap-Haitien, former Prime Minister Claude Joseph said. 

"I share the pain and sorrow of all the people," he tweeted. 

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER MARKS FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 

Cap-Haitien, Haiti, in the early morning of Sept. 7, 2017, before the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Recently, a gasoline truck exploded in the city, killing over 40 people. 

Cap-Haitien, Haiti, in the early morning of Sept. 7, 2017, before the arrival of Hurricane Irma. Recently, a gasoline truck exploded in the city, killing over 40 people.  ( HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

No further details were immediately available. Police didn’t immediately return calls requesting information. 

Le Nouvelliste newspaper reported that dozens have been hospitalized with injuries and that hospitals were seeking supplies. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"We are overwhelmed," a person identified as Dr. Calhil Turenne told the paper. 