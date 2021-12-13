Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Israeli prime minister marks first official visit to United Arab Emirates

One Israeli official said visit would create bond between leaders

By Yonat Friling , Trey Yingst | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met United Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mouhamad bin Zayad, marking the first official visit of an Israeli leader to the Gulf country. 

"The focus of the visit was to create a strong bond and the leaders managed to do that," an Israeli official in the delegation told Fox News. "It is personal connections that can create real peace." 

Bennett was greeted Sunday with an honor guard after landing on a direct flight from Israel. 

CHILDREN BORN OUT OF WEDLOCK STRUGGLE TO GET BIRTH CERTIFICATES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 

Israeli Prime Minister  Naftali Bennett and United Emirates Crown prince Sheikh Mouhamad bin Zayad meet. 

Israeli Prime Minister  Naftali Bennett and United Emirates Crown prince Sheikh Mouhamad bin Zayad meet.  (Courtesy of Haim Zach// GPO)

His visit comes after the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords were signed last year, opening up a trade and tourism corridor between Israel and the UAE, along with Bahrain. 

"[UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed] also emphasized that the UAE's foreign relations are based on firm principles of mutual respect, cooperation, and upholding the values of coexistence and peace, hoping that stability will prevail in the Middle East," a statement released by UAE state media read. 

While the official readouts of meetings between the Israeli and Emirate leadership focus on economic and trade developments, the conversations come amid a backdrop of significant regional tension over Iran. 

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with United Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mouhamad bin Zayad. 

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with United Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mouhamad bin Zayad.  (Courtesy of Haim Zach// GPO)

European and American officials continue conversations with Iran in Vienna, though finding a solution is looking less likely, according to reports. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visits United Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mouhamad bin Zayad. 

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visits United Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mouhamad bin Zayad.  (Courtesy of Haim Zach// GPO)

At a G7 meeting this week, Germany's foreign minister said no progress has been made in recent days as reports indicate new Iranian demands set back conversations for six months.  

U.S. ally Israel continues to protest the attempts to negotiate with Iran and maintains it will act unilaterally against the Islamic Republic. 