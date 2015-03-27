Gunmen kill 7 in bar in Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities says gunmen burst into a bar in the border city of Ciudad Juarez and killed six men and a woman.

Chihuahua state prosecutors' spokesman Arturo Sandoval says another woman was wounded in the Friday attack.

Sandoval says witnesses tell police the assailants walked up to a group of people sitting at table in the V bar and opened fire.

The shooting is the second such killing in the last two months at the bar in the Pronaf neighborhood. In July, two people were killed there.

More than 4,000 people have been killed in Ciudad Juarez in last two years. The city of 1.3 million is experiencing a turf war between the Juarez and Sinaloa cartels.