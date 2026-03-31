Gunmen on bikes storm Nigeria village on Palm Sunday, killing at least 20

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At least 20 people are dead after an overnight attack in Nigeria's north-central region on Palm Sunday.

The attack happened in the Gari Ya Waye community in the Jos North area of Plateau state, according to Joyce Lohya Ramnap, the state commissioner for information.

It remains unclear how many people were wounded or killed, and who was behind the massacre.

Residents told The Associated Press that gunmen on bikes shot "sporadically" into the community, killing at least 20 people.

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International Christian Concern (ICC), a global humanitarian organization, reported the gunmen killed at least 30 people.

ICC also noted at least 10 people were killed earlier Sunday, with humanitarian worker, Alex Barbir, stating on social media that the victims were Christians.

Following the attacks, the Plateau state government imposed a 48-hour curfew.

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In 2025, the ICC documented the killing of at least 54 Christians in Zikke village near Jos following Palm Sunday celebrations.

More than 100 homes were destroyed during the ambush.

Nigeria is ranked the seventh-worst country in the world for Christian persecution, accounting for 72% of the total number of Christian killings worldwide in 2025, according to Open Doors, a global Christian charity.

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Last year alone, Open Doors records show 546 Christians were killed in the Plateau State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.