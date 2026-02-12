Uproar after Iran named vice-chair of UN body promoting democracy, women’s rights

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s election as vice-chair of the United Nations Commission for Social Development is being slammed by human rights advocates and policy analysts, who have condemned the U.N.'s hypocrisy when it comes to its treatment of undemocratic regimes.

The leadership role was approved without objection during a meeting of the commission, where delegates adopted agenda items and organizational decisions by consensus.

The United Nations has faced continued criticism over its inaction towards the regime's violent crackdown against protesters in December and January. On Wednesday, U.N. Secretary General António Guterres faced criticism for congratulating Iran on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

UN CHIEF BLASTED AS ‘ABJECTLY TONE-DEAF’ OVER MESSAGE TO IRAN MARKING REVOLUTION ANNIVERSARY

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz criticized the development, writing on X: "Yet another reason why we are not a member of, nor do we participate in, this ridiculous ‘Commission for Social Development.’"

Alireza Jafarzadeh, author of The Iran Threat and deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, also criticized the decision. "Having the Iranian regime in the leadership of a U.N. body tasked with promoting democracy, gender equality, tolerance and non-violence is appalling and like fox guarding the hen house," Jafarzadeh said. "The vast majority of the Iranian people are calling for regime change because the mullahs are the world’s leading human rights violators, misogynist to the core, and they slaughter the voices of dissent by thousands."

He argued that Iran should face scrutiny rather than institutional advancement. "Instead, the Iranian regime must be a subject of intense investigation and accountability by all U.N. bodies for crimes against humanity and genocide, from the 1980s to January 2026 uprisings," Jafarzadeh said. "Decades of inaction by Western governments have emboldened the regime. This must stop now."

G7 THREATENS IRAN WITH NEW SANCTIONS OVER NATIONWIDE PROTEST CRACKDOWN KILLING THOUSANDS

"By electing Iran to help lead a commission devoted to democracy, women’s rights and non-violence, the U.N. makes itself into a mockery," said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch. "This is a regime that brutalizes women for not covering their hair, and that just massacred tens of thousands of its own civilians in two days."

Neuer argued that governments had the ability to block the appointment but chose not to act. "The EU states know how to stop abusive regimes from winning these seats — they’ve done so in the recent past with Russia — but this time on Iran, they chose silence and complicity," he said. "By rewarding the Mullahs right after their slaughter of innocents, the U.N. has now sent a very dangerous message to Tehran."

Lisa Daftari, an Iran analyst, said the optics of Iran holding a leadership role in a commission centered on social development and rights were deeply troubling.

US AMBASSADOR WARNS IRAN AT EMERGENCY UN MEETING THAT TRUMP IS 'MAN OF ACTION,' 'ALL OPTIONS ARE ON THE TABLE'

"For Iranian women who risk prison or worse just for taking off a headscarf, watching Tehran get a vice-chair on a U.N. social-development commission feels like a slap in the face."

She added that broader patterns in U.N. voting and resolutions contribute to perceptions of bias.

"When the same U.N. system has spent the last decade passing roughly 170-plus resolutions against Israel and only around 80 on all other countries combined, you don’t need a PhD to see there’s a bias problem," Daftari said. "When the U.N. has churned out well over a hundred anti-Israel resolutions in recent years while managing a fraction of that number on the world’s worst dictatorships, it looks less like moral leadership and more like political theater."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Daftari rejected that procedural nature of United Nations committees and committees.

"Some diplomats will wave this away as a procedural formality, but at the U.N. nothing is ever purely symbolic," she said. "The bottom line is that handing Iran’s regime a gavel on ‘social development’ confirms yet again that the place is biased and deeply hypocritical."