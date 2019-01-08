Giant ‘fatberg’ blocks sewer in popular English resort town

A mass of hardened fat, oil, baby wipes -- and who knows what else -- that's longer than six double-decker buses was discovered blocking a sewer in a popular southwestern English resort town.

The revolting 210-foot fat mass – also known as a “fatberg” – was discovered in the drains in the coastal town of Sidmouth.

Andrew Roantree of South West Water said it will take workers around eight weeks to dissect, cut up and remove “this monster.” He urged the public not to “feed the fatberg” by pouring grease down the drain or flushing baby wipes down the toilet.

“It is the largest discovered in our service history and it will take our sewer team around eight weeks to dissect this monster in exceptionally challenging work conditions,” he said. “Thankfully it has been identified in good time with no risk to bathing waters.”

He added: “If you keep just one new year’s resolution this year, let it be to not pour fats, oil or grease down the drain or flush wet-wipes down the loo. Put your pipes on a diet and don’t feed the fatberg.”

South West Water said a “fatberg” forms after baby wipes congeal with fats, oil, and grease, gradually forming a hard mass, The Guardian reported.

In 2017, an 820-foot fatberg was found in sewers beneath Whitechapel in east London. A chunk of that later went on display at the Museum of London, nestled inside transparent boxes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.