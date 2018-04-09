Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Germany: Muenster crash driver had no license for weapon

By | Associated Press
  • d372855d-
    Image 1 of 2

  • 9d477025-
    Image 2 of 2

BERLIN – A German security official says the man who drove a van into a crowd in Muenster had no license for the gun with which he then killed himself.

The 48-year-old German killed two people when he crashed into the crowd outside a popular bar in the western city on Saturday afternoon. He then fatally shot himself in the van.

Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state where Muenster is located, told WDR 5 radio Monday that "he had no weapons license. It was not a properly acquired weapon."

Police have said that an email sent to a neighbor among others late last month contained "vague indications of suicidal thoughts, but no indications of a danger to other people." They say there's no indication of any political motive.