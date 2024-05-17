Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

French police kill armed man suspected of setting fire to synagogue

The man was armed with a knife and a metal bar, and had allegedly just started a fire at a synagogue in the city of Rouen

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Synagogues reportedly see 541% increase in threats: 'Disturbing and unnerving' Video

Synagogues reportedly see 541% increase in threats: 'Disturbing and unnerving'

Rabbi Dan Horwitz, CEO of Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville and Rep. Phillip Ensler, D-Ala., discuss the exponential increase in threats against synagogues across the U.S., including some in their own neighborhoods.

An armed man believed to have set fire to a synagogue in northwestern France was shot and killed by police on Friday.

Officers in Rouen responded to an alert early Friday morning stating that smoke was rising from a synagogue in the city, according to The Associated Press. When they arrived at the building, they came in contact with an unidentified man who was armed with a knife and a metal bar.

The national police information service said the man, who was allegedly leaving the synagogue, lunged toward the officers with his weapons. He was then shot and killed by one of the officers.

WARSAW SYNAGOGUE ATTACKED AT NIGHT WITH 3 FIREBOMBS, NO INJURIES REPORTED

Police vehicle outside French synagogue

A man armed with a knife and a metal bar was shot and killed by police in northwestern France on Friday after he lunged at them while leaving a synagogue in Rouen that authorities believe he set fire to. (LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images)

Rouen Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol told local reporters the man climbed up the synagogue and threw "a sort of Molotov cocktail" into its main praying room, which started a fire and caused "significant damage." Nobody was hurt during the incident.

"When the Jewish community is attacked, it's an attack on the national community, an attack on France, an attack on all French citizens," he said, adding that "it’s a fright for the whole nation."

ANTISEMITISM HAS PROLIFERATED WORLDWIDE, NEW REPORT RELEASED ON HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY SAYS

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin thanked officers for their response to the act and for taking out the threat.

"In Rouen, national police officers neutralized early this morning an armed individual clearly wanting to set fire to the city’s synagogue. I congratulate them for their reactivity and their courage," he wrote on X.

Firefighters stand outside French synagogue

The man is believed to have thrown a "sort of Molotov cocktail" into the synagogue's main praying room, according to the city's mayor. (LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images)

Prosecutors in Rouen are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire at the synagogue and the man killed by police, according to The AP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

France, which has the largest Jewish and Muslim populations in western Europe, has seen an increase in antisemitic acts and anti-Israel protests following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.