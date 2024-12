The French National Assembly passed a vote of no-confidence on Wednesday, effectively collapsing the current government.

331 members voted in favor of the motion, exceeding the 288 votes needed.

The vote means that Prime Minister Michel Barnier is expected to resign just a mere three months into holding his position.

NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL TO REOPEN, BRACES FOR INFLUX OF TOURISTS AFTER DEVASTATING FIRE

This breaking news story is still developing. Check back with us for updates.