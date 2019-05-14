France's Le Pen put on spot over Russia while rallying right

next Image 1 of 2

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says media reports indicating her party has links to the Kremlin are "insulting" and the suggestion that National Rally accepted Russian money is a "lie."

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen made the comments while visiting Estonia on Tuesday for a meeting of an alliance of European populist and far-right parties preparing for this month's European Union parliament elections.

Politicians in Estonia, an EU member and former Soviet republic, are not eager to be associated with pro-Russia agendas.

At a news conference in Tallinn, an Estonian journalist asked Le Pen about French news reports about a loan her party received from a Czech-Russian bank in 2014 and allegations that Russia supported her 2017 presidential campaign.

Le Pen responded: "I do not depend on anyone."