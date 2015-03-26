Expand / Collapse search
Fox News, Al Qaeda's least favorite TV network

Fox News gets no love from Al Qaeda.

Documents taken from Usama bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan and disclosed in an exclusive Washington Post report had Al Qaeda leaders ripping Fox News while discussing media strategy. The terror network's "media adviser," Adam Gadahn, the American traitor known as "Adam the American," was discussing with bin Laden plans to mark the 10-year anniversary of 9/11 and how to get the word out. Here's what he told bin Laden, who Navy SEALs killed in a May 2, 2011 raid on his squalid Pakistan compound:

“It should be sent for example to ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN and maybe PBS and VOA. As for Fox News let her die in her anger,” Gadahn wrote.

The terrorist group's mouthpiece went on to vent his rage at America's top-rated cable news network:

“From a professional point of view, they are all on one level — except (Fox News) channel, which falls into the abyss as you know, and lacks objectivity, too."