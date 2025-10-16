Former security guard at US Embassy overseas is convicted of spying for Russia and Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former security guard at the U.S. Embassy in Norway was convicted of spying on behalf of Russia and Iran, a report said.

The 28-year-old Norwegian, whose identity has not been made public, was sentenced Wednesday to three years and seven months, The Associated Press reported.

A Norwegian police official reportedly told Reuters at the time of the suspect’s arrest last November that he was working at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway’s capital.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday from Fox News Digital.

Prosecutors alleged that the man handed over details about the embassy’s diplomats, its floor plans and security routines, among other information, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK reported. The broadcaster added that American ties to Israel and the war in Gaza prompted the man to contact Russia and Iran.

The suspect acknowledged the indictment’s facts but denied any criminal guilt, according to the AP.

The man's defense attorneys said in a statement Thursday that the verdict raises questions about what is considered espionage under Norwegian law.

"He lied about having security clearance to agents from other countries and exaggerated his own role," attorney Inger Zadig of Elden Law Firm told the AP. "He had roughly the same level of access as a janitor at the embassy. The information he shared was worthless and neither separately nor collectively capable of harming individuals or the security interests of any state."

The defendant was found guilty of five espionage-related charges and was acquitted of gross corruption. His defense attorneys are weighing whether to appeal the verdict.

At the time of his arrest last November, the man had been studying for a bachelor’s degree in security and preparedness at Norway’s Arctic University, UiT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.