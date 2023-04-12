Former British PM blames 'woke culture' for Western economic woes

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ speech to an American think tank on Wednesday will slam "woke culture," among other factors, for economic troubles in the U.K. and U.S.

"The sad truth is that we have seen stagnation, redistributionism and woke culture taking hold in businesses and the economy in the U.K. and the U.S.," Truss said in pre-release remarks ahead of her speech to the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. "It results in more tax, more subsidies, more regulation."

She will also argue that Britain and America must look to "rediscover trade and reject protectionism" and work together to combat the increasing cooperation between "dictatorships."

Truss spent only 49 days in office as the shortest-reigning British prime minister after her mini-budget proposal was shot down due to controversy of over her plan to cut taxes. The lack of clarity on where the funding for the cuts would come from led to economic turmoil, forcing Truss to resign.

During her speech, Truss plans to stick to her economic and political ideals: She will urge a clear need for Western nations to work together to combat the threats of China and Russia – especially concerning the safety of Taiwan, which plays a significant role in the production of semiconductor chips and therefore the global economy.

Truss will suggest that economic weakness has helped authoritarian regimes, accusing "too many in the West" of appeasing and accommodating the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Putin and Xi have made it clear they are allies against Western capitalism," Truss will say. "That is why Western leaders visiting President Xi to ask for his support in ending the war is a mistake, and it is a sign of weakness."

The "weakness," she claims, has also allowed "our opponents" to "own our institutions, crowd our campuses and fill our airwaves" as the U.S. and U.K. shifted away from "absolute bastions of free enterprise, free markets and free speech" to "self-flagellation."

"We have to spell out what individual liberty means and it is the pathway to fulfillment, not identity politics," she plans to say. "We have to be brave in challenging those who seek to ‘cancel’ people because they simply express a view with which they disagree."

Truss will make a plea to Western leaders to support Taiwan and ensure the island can defend itself, both through military assistance and "economic pressure on China before it is too late."

She will end her speech saying that she cares "too much about this agenda to walk away," hinting that the end of her tenure as prime minister was not the end of her political career. She plans to spend the coming months setting out "how we can take this battle of ideas forward."