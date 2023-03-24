Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Biden says China-Russia partnership is 'vastly exaggerated' during Canada visit

President Biden's comments come after Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Biden says China-Russia economic partnership is 'vastly' exaggerated during Canada visit Video

Biden says China-Russia economic partnership is 'vastly' exaggerated during Canada visit

President Biden told a reporter that "we vastly exaggerate" the military/economic partnership between Russia and China during his joint-press conference with Justin Trudeau on Friday.

President Biden had a tense exchange with a reporter when asked about Russia and China's economic relationship, arguing that their partnership is "vastly exaggerate[d]."

Biden held a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Friday. A reporter asked Biden what he thought the significance of the Russia-China alliance was.

"In ten years, Russia and China have had 40 meetings, 40 meetings," Biden began. "And I disagree with the basic premise of your question."

"Rhetorically, tell me how in fact you see a circumstance where China has made some significant commitment to Russia and what commitment can they make? Economically, economically," the president continued.

HOUSE LAWMAKERS FOCUS ON ‘OUTCOMPETING CHINA’ IN BIPARTISAN VISIT TO GUYANA

US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint press conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa, Canada, on March 24, 2023.

US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint press conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa, Canada, on March 24, 2023. (Andrej Ivanov/AFP via Getty Images)

"Their trade has increased, sir," the reporter responded.

"Their trade is increased compared to what? Look, look, I don't take China lightly. I don't take Russia lightly. But I think we vastly exaggerate," Biden asserted.

CHINA FLEXES MUSCLES IN LATIN AMERICA IN LATEST SECURITY CHALLENGE TO US

"I've been hearing now for the past three months about 'China is going to provide significant weapons to Russia and they're gonna' – a lot of talk about that," the president continued. "They haven't yet. Doesn't mean they won't, but they haven't yet."

US President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive for a joint press conference at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa, Canada, on March 24, 2023. 

US President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive for a joint press conference at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa, Canada, on March 24, 2023.  (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden's comments were made days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Moscow to discuss their partnership.

"We hope that the strategic partnership between China and Russia will on the one hand uphold international fairness and justice, and on the other hand promote the common prosperity and development of our countries," Xi said during a joint press conference on Monday.

The two leaders signed an agreement to expand their economic ties on Tuesday, including developing a gas pipeline from Siberia to China.

President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, March 20.

President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, March 20. (AP/Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a statement, but has not heard back.

More from Politics