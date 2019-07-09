Final moments of climbers who died on Himalayan mountain in India seen in video

The haunting final moments of a doomed group of international climbers who perished on India's second-highest mountain was released by authorities on Monday.

The clip from the Indo-Tibetan Border police posted to Twitter shows the group of eight climbers -- which included four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian liaison officer -- ascending in clear weather.

All eight of the climbers died after disappearing May 26 on Nanda Devi East, a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain.

The mountaineers, led by veteran British climber Martin Moran, had set out to reach the top of an unclimbed, unnamed 21,250-foot ridge, but lost contact with their base camp after an avalanche swept through a section of the mountain.

Nanda Devi East is a twin peak of Nanda Devi, India's second-highest mountain, and the two are connected by a razor-sharp 1.2-mile ridge at an elevation of 22,000 feet.

The clip posted To Twitter runs to almost two minutes and was found on a GoPro camera discovered in the snow at an elevation of 19,000 feet near where the bodies were found in June.

"The GoPro was proved to be like the black box of an aircraft giving an insight into the last few moments of the climbers," ITBP deputy inspector general A.P.S. Nambadia told Sky News. "It was mesmerizing for us to see the footage.”

ITBP spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey told Sky News that the group's combined weight could have caused a snow ledge they were on to give way, which could have triggered an avalanche.

The missing team began its ascent of the peak on May 13.