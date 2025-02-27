Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Thailand

Female American tourist, 37, goes missing during jet ski ride in Thailand: report

Nina Ng is the founder and president of Help Me Live USA, a humanitarian relief organization

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
American tourist vanishes in Thailand while jet skiing: report Video

American tourist vanishes in Thailand while jet skiing: report

Nina Ng, 37, vanished Thursday in Thailand while jet skiing near Phuket, a report says. (Credit: Asia Pacific Press) 

An American tourist reportedly vanished Thursday in Thailand while jet skiing along a beach near Phuket. 

Nina Ng, 37, was reported missing to authorities after she failed to return past her allotted rental time, jet ski rental operator Saranuwat Nasok told Asia Pacific Press.  

"I found the jet ski parked under a kilometer from the beach. Her belongings and life jacket were on it. I called my friends for help, and we searched for around an hour but we still couldn't find her," Nasok said. 

Ng, who was born and raised in New York City, is a Chinese-American nurse and the founder and president of Help Me Live USA, an organization that provides humanitarian relief to people in conflict zones such as the Gaza Strip, its website says. On an Instagram account purportedly belonging to Ng, she recently posted images taken from Lebanon and Jordan. 

LAW STUDENT KILLED BY ELEPHANT DURING VACATION TO THAILAND: OFFICIALS 

Patong Beach in Thailand

First responders are seen gathering at Patong Beach in Thailand after Nina Ng reportedly disappeared while jet skiing. (Asia Pacific Press)

The reason for Ng’s reported disappearance near Patong Beach is unclear. 

"I asked a boat driver working in the area, and he said he saw the tourist take off her life jacket to jump into the water," Nasok told Asia Pacific Press. 

Video taken at the scene purportedly showed first responders gathering at the beach to search for Ng. 

Both Help Me Live USA and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

AMERICAN TOURISTS ATTACKED BY SHARK AT BAHAMAS RESORT AREA 

Thailand search and rescue

A search and rescue crew is pictured after Nina Ng reportedly vanished near Patong Beach in Thailand on Thursday, Feb. 27. (Asia Pacific Press)

Local authorities said the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok has been alerted to Ng’s disappearance, according to Asia Pacific Press. 

Ng "has served as an emergency medicine registered nurse, hospital administrator, and humanitarian leader for over 15 years," Help Me Live USA said, adding that "she has worked in numerous conflict settings and war zones including Haiti, Iraq, Bangladesh, Mexico, Ukraine, Sierra Leone, and Gaza." 

"Several years ago, Ms. Ng left the hospital setting in the United States in order to dedicate more of her time to humanitarian aid. Her calling to help underserved populations has been so strong that she founded her own non-profit organization, Help Me Live USA, in 2023," it added.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Nina is currently a nomad who lives in different parts of the globe in between work assignments," the organization also said. "She has a great love for children, nature, and animals." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.