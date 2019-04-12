Exasperated Ecuador ends asylum for world's worst houseguest

next Image 1 of 2

Did Western media and government hypocrisy bring about Julian Assange's arrest, or was it his bad manners?

The dramatic end to Julian Assange's asylum has sparked curiosity about his 7-year stay inside Ecuador's embassy in London that was marked by his late-night skateboarding, the physical harassment of his caretakers and even the smearing of his own fecal matter on the walls of the diplomatic mission.

It would've tested the patience of any host. But for tiny Ecuador, which spent almost $1 million a year protecting Assange, it was also seen as a national insult.

President Lenin Moreno called the WikiLeaks founder a "spoiled brat" in a fiery speech Thursday explaining his decision to withdraw protection of Assange and hand him over to British police.