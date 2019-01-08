Ex-soccer coach Kit Carson killed in car crash on same day of sexual abuse trial

Michael “Kit” Carson, a former youth soccer coach, died in a car crash Monday -- the same day he was slated to stand trial on sexual abuse charges.

Carson, of the Riverside area of Cambridge, England, was accused of sexually abusing boys under the age of 16 from 1978 to 2009. The 75-year-old man was charged with “12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity,” Sky News reported.

In an earlier hearing, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

FRENCH AUTHOR, 50, MOCKED AFTER SAYING HE’S ‘INCAPABLE’ OF LOVING WOMEN OVER AGE OF 50

On Monday, Carson was killed after his car hit a tree, police said. He died at the scene and no other vehicle or person was involved. His wife, Pauline, identified his body, the BBC reported.

Judge Matthew Lowe of the Peterborough Crown Court ruled the case be closed following Carson’s death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carson formerly coached for Cambridge United, Norwich City and Peterborough United soccer clubs.