Supreme Court

Supreme Court hands Trump win on revoking parole for 500k foreign nationals

Justices Sotomayor and Jackson criticize decision as Trump moves to end protections for vulnerable migrants

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
Published | Updated
White House hits 'rogue' judge who ruled for migrant parole program

White House hits 'rogue' judge who ruled for migrant parole program

The White House will "fight this in a court of law" after a judge blocked the Trump administration from ending a migrant parole program for those from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a lower court order that blocked the Trump administration from deporting roughly 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The decision is a near-term victory for President Donald Trump  as he moves to crack down on border security and immigration priorities in his second term. 

The order stays, for now, a lower court ruling that halted Trump's plans to terminate Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for some migrants living in the U.S., which allows individuals to live and work in the U.S. legally if they cannot work safely in their home country due to a disaster, armed conflict or other "extraordinary and temporary conditions." 

The stay, like many emergency orders handed down by the high court, was unsigned, and did not provide an explanation for the justice's thinking. 

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson did lay out their criticisms in a blistering dissent. 

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ASKS SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW EL SALVADOR DEPORTATION FLIGHT CASE

Supreme Court

A woman under a purple umbrella walks past the Supreme Court Building, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Washington, D.C.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Jackson said that, in their view, the court "plainly botched" its assessment, and failed to properly weigh the "devastating consequences of allowing the government to precipitously upend the lives and livelihoods of nearly half a million noncitizens while their legal claims are pending."

"While it is apparent that the government seeks a stay to enable it to inflict maximum predecision damage, court-ordered stays exist to minimize — not maximize — harm to litigating parties," she added.

TRUMP ADMIN WORKING TO FLY BACK GUATEMALAN MIGRANT ERRONEOUSLY DEPORTED FROM US

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem listens as President Donald J Trump speaks

Washington, DC - April 9 : Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem listens as President Donald J Trump speaks as he signs, a commission, executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday, April 09, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The TPS program is typically extended to migrants in the U.S. on 18-month increments, most recently under the Biden administration towards the end of his presidency. 

But they were abruptly upended by the Trump administration in February, when Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem attempted t o end protections for a specific group of Venezuelan nationals, arguing they were not in the national interest. 

U.S. Solicitor General John Sauer asked justices earlier this month to allow the administration to proceed with its decision to revoke the status for the migrants, accusing U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of improperly intruding on the executive branch’s authority over immigration policy.

Trump sees a 'win' from the Supreme Court in migrant case, Jonathan Turley says

"The district court’s reasoning is untenable," Sauer told the high court, adding that the program "implicates particularly discretionary, sensitive, and foreign-policy-laden judgments of the Executive Branch regarding immigration policy."

The update comes after the Supreme Court also allowed the Trump administration earlier this month to revoke the protected status of 350,000 Venezuelan migrants, clearing the way for the Trump administration to move forward with their plans to remove them. 

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI, and other national news. 

