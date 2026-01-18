European leaders warn Trump tariffs over Greenland 'risk a dangerous downward spiral'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than half a dozen European countries warned in a joint statement on Sunday that tariff threats over Greenland undermine transatlantic relations as the White House seeks to pressure allies into a deal to acquire the Arctic island.

The statement, issued by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom, said the countries remain committed to strengthening Arctic security and are prepared to engage in dialogue grounded in respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response," the statement said in part. "We are committed to upholding our sovereignty."

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members said they also stand in "full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland."

JOHNSON: 'NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND' FOR TRUMP'S GREENLAND ACQUISITION PLANS AMID MILITARY SPECULATION

The statement comes after President Donald Trump threatened on his Truth Social platform to impose a 10% tariff on the eight countries unless a deal is reached for what he called the "complete and total purchase of Greenland."

Trump said the 10% tariff would go into effect on Feb. 2 and could rise to 25% on June 1.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Trump’s post Saturday on social media.

Kristersson wrote on X that allies would not be "blackmailed."

"Only Denmark and Greenland decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland," he said, adding that other European Union (EU) countries were discussing a coordinated response.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, also voiced concern over Trump’s remarks, warning that Russia and China were "having a field day" and stood to benefit from divisions within NATO.

"If Greenland’s security is at risk, we can address this inside NATO. Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity," she said. "We also cannot let our dispute distract us from our core task of helping to end Russia’s war against Ukraine."

Trump has repeatedly said the United States needs Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory, for "national security" purposes.

Greenland’s natural resource wealth has also long-drawn strategic interest, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a January report , noting the territory is rich in iron ore, graphite, tungsten, palladium, vanadium, zinc, gold, uranium, copper and oil.

TRUMP KNOWS GOOD REAL ESTATE — AND HE KNOWS GREENLAND'S VALUE TO NATIONAL SECURITY

Greenland’s leaders, however, have firmly rejected any suggestion the territory’s future or sovereignty is open to negotiation.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said on Facebook Thursday that the territory is "not for sale" and will not be owned or governed by the U.S.

DENMARK'S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS TRUMP HAS A POINT ON CHINA, RUSSIA THREAT TO GREENLAND

"Greenland does not want to be a part of the United States," Nielsen argued.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the Trump administration’s efforts to "seize" the territory of an ally were "beyond stupid."

"It hurts the legacy of President Trump and undercuts all the work he has done to strengthen the NATO alliance over the years," Tillis explained.