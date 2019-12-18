Men on motorbikes armed with knives and sword overrun and rob English gas station

Dozens of men on motorbikes can be seen storming a gas station in England in newly released surveillance footage of what authorities have described as a Halloween night rampage.

The Greater Manchester Police said in a news release the large group of men - some armed with knives and swords - is suspected of causing "numerous instances of anti-social behavior" in the Wythenshawe and Sale areas.

In images released by police, the men on motorbikes could be seen entering a gas station on Altrincham Road before some go inside the store and proceed to steal a number of items.

'INCREDIBLY DRUNK' DRIVER DIDN'T KNOW HE WAS MISSING TIRE

PC Gavin Jackson, of GMP’s City of Manchester division, said in a statement a "widespread disturbance" was reported across the areas of Wythenshawe and Sale between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Halloween night, which "large amounts of distress to residents of those communities."

“We believe the men on bikes shown on the CCTV footage at the petrol station were the same group who were causing mass anti-social behavior elsewhere that night," Jackson said.

Some of the men seen that night were in possession of weapons that included knives and a sword, according to police.

“Due to the widespread instances of that night, we are confident that there are members of the public who will have seen this group or have dashcam footage through the night and we wish to hear from anyone who may have information," Jackson added

CAR EXPLODES AFTER DRIVER SPRAYS 'EXCESSIVE' AMOUNT OF AIR FRESHENER BEFORE LIGHTING CIGARETTE

In addition to swarming the gas station, police said the men were spotted driving in a "dangerous manner" on area roadways, including driving on pavements and blocking roads.

The group of men was also seen gathering on Altrincham Road and South Moor Road close to Wythenshawe Hospital and later in Wythenshawe Park.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said they are interested in speaking to anyone who may have information about the men involved or have dashcam footage of their own from that night.