El Salvador breaks of corruption ring of judges, lawyers and a prosecutors who fixed rulings

Prosecutors in El Salvador say they have broken up a ring of a dozen lawyers, judges and a prosecutor who fixed court rulings in exchange for bribes.

National police arrested seven of the suspects and five others are at large.

The ring allegedly operated since 2011. In one case, former anti-money laundering prosecutor Luis Arturo Magana allegedly negotiated the return of money confiscated from foreigners at a border crossing.

Thursday's announcement was not the first time corruption has been found in El Salvador's court system.

In 2014, police arrested a Spanish priest, 12 police officers, two judges, three court employees and two prosecution officials who allegedly collaborated with members of the "Mara" street gangs. Some of them were accused of helping expedite or fix judicial rulings for gang members.