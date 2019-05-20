After 6 hours, climber who scaled Eiffel Tower in Paris taken into custody

The man who scaled the Eiffel Tower on Monday, triggering an operation to evacuate the 2,500 visitors on the monument, has been taken into custody, according to multiple reports.

The man, who has not yet been identified and whose motives remained unclear, clung to the Parisian landmark for more than six hours, the BBC reported.

On Twitter, officials announced: “This afternoon's incident is over. The #EiffelTower will reopen tomorrow morning at 9.30am.”

Authorities wouldn’t say how the trespasser managed to get past the Eiffel Tower’s stringent security system. The management company, called SETE, insisted that such intrusions remain “very rare.”

Security agents spotted the man climbing up from the second floor in the early afternoon.

That included people dining on the second level.

The man eventually stopped his climb just below the third level, which is the highest level of the 1,063-foot tower, and stayed there.

The 19th-century monument has seen occasional suicide attempts in the past, and the tower, the tallest structure in Paris, is about the same height as an 81-story building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.