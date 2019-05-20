Eiffel Tower closed 'until further notice' after climber scales iconic Paris attraction

One of the top tourist attractions in Paris was forced to close Monday after a person scaled the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The operators of the attraction tweeted around 10 a.m. ET that the tourist site was "closed until further notice" after the unidentified climber was spotted on the top side of the tower.

The climber appeared to be wearing a red jacket and was located near the top of the 1,063-foot structure.

"We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit," officials said.

The incident drew many of post on social media as authorities cleared people away from the area.

"Just having a picnic in the park when we notice there is literally a guy dangling from the Eiffel Tower," one person tweeted.

It was not immediately clear why the person was climbing the tower.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.