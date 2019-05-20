Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

France
Published
Last Update 3 mins ago

Eiffel Tower closed 'until further notice' after climber scales iconic Paris attraction

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

One of the top tourist attractions in Paris was forced to close Monday after a person scaled the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The operators of the attraction tweeted around 10 a.m. ET that the tourist site was "closed until further notice" after the unidentified climber was spotted on the top side of the tower.

The climber appeared to be wearing a red jacket and was located near the top of the 1,063-foot structure.

A climber scaled the Eiffel Tower on Monday, forcing the attraction to close to visitors.

A climber scaled the Eiffel Tower on Monday, forcing the attraction to close to visitors. (APTN)

"We kindly advise our visitors to postpone their visit," officials said.

'SUMMIT OF THE BEAR’ HELD BETWEEN SPAIN AND FRANCE AFTER BEARS ATTACK SHEEP

The incident drew many of post on social media as authorities cleared people away from the area.

"Just having a picnic in the park when we notice there is literally a guy dangling from the Eiffel Tower," one person tweeted.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not immediately clear why the person was climbing the tower.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed