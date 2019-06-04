Dutch rape victim, 17, uses legal euthanasia to end life

A 17-year-old girl who wrote a book about her struggle with mental illness after being molested and raped has been euthanized in the Netherlands, where she lived and assisted-suicide is legal.

Reports say Noa Pothoven chose to end her life Sunday with the assistance of an end of life clinic, Inside Edition reported.

Under Netherlands law, a doctor has to sign off on the decision after concluding that the patient’s suffering is unbearable and likely to continue, the news outlet reported.

“I deliberated for quite a while whether or not I should share this, but decided to do it anyway,” she wrote on Instagram on the day before her death, according to Inside Edition. “Maybe this comes as a surprise to some, given my posts about hospitalization, but my plan has been there for a long time and is not impulsive.”

Noa said she had been fighting for years and was now “drained,” and that she felt she had never been alive but was instead just “surviving.”

“I have quit eating and drinking for a while now, and after many discussions and evaluations, it was decided to let me go because my suffering is unbearable,” Pothoven wrote, according to Inside Edition. “Love is letting go, in this case.”

The teen from Amhem suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anorexia after being molested when she was 11 and 12 and raped by two men when she was 14, The Sun reported.

She reported the attacks to police last year.

Noa wrote about her struggles in “Winning and Learning.”

Her mother, according to Dutch law, had a say in her daughter’s decision, according to The Sun.