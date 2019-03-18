Netherlands tram shooting results in 'multiple' injuries, police say

A shooting inside a Netherlands tram on Monday resulted in "multiple" injuries, police said, and it wasn't immediately clear if authorities had a suspect in custody.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. local time in the Dutch city of Utrecht, located about 22 miles southeast of Amsterdam, local police said. A possible "terrorist motive" was being investigated in the incident.

"Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter," police in Utrecht said.

Photos and descriptions from the scene indicated police had closed off a square near the Utrecht tram station.

Trauma helicopters had been sent to the scene, the Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.