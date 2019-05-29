Dutch court bans Hells Angels biker club, citing violence

A Dutch court banned the Hells Angels motorcycle club and ordered all of its chapters to close in the Netherlands, saying the organization has a track record of violent crime and is a danger to public order.

Wednesday’s ruling by the Central Netherlands Court in Utrecht marks the first country-wide ban for the biker club, which has 470 chapters in 56 countries, according to The Guardian.

The ruling outlawing the Dutch arm of the gang and its international mother organization is the latest in a series of court decisions prohibiting motorcycle clubs in the country.

Prosecutors reportedly sought the measure in response to hundreds of incidents in the Netherlands, which included shootouts and drug and weapons offenses.

The Utrecht District Court ruled, “The Violence is often so serious and causes so much social unrest that it can be considered in contravention of social order," Times Live reported.

The ruling can be appealed but it was not known if the Hells Angels will take that step. A lawyer representing the motorcycle club could not be immediately reached for comment.

Prosecutors will decide how to implement the ban, according to the court. Currently, it is unclear how it will be enforced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.