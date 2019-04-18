Police save family aboard flaming motorcycle

A motorcyclist and his family were saved from a potentially disastrous situation as they cruised down the highway oblivious that the bike they were on was in flames.

Video captured the moment a police cruiser pulled alongside the motorcycle, on which a father, mother and small child were riding, and started yelling at them to pull over and get off.

The incident occurred on an expressway in Utter Pradesh, India, according to SWNS.

Fire can be seen coming out from the bottom of the bike just behind the feet of the woman, who was wearing a loose-fitting saree and open shoes.

"The fire could have spread further leading the engines to explode or the saree of the woman could have caught the fire leading to a serious accident," police said.

After safely coming to a stop and moving his family away from the vehicle, the rider and police were able to douse the flames.

"I didn't know about the fire as it was underneath and it was a busy highway," the rider said.

The damage was apparently not too bad, however, as the police then warned him to be careful and the family got back on to continue their trip.

