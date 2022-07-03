Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Denmark mall shooting update: several dead, terrorism not ruled out

Officials in Denmark have not given any information on how many people have died

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Several people were killed on Sunday in Copenhagen, Demnark, on Sunday after a gunman opened fire in a shopping center.

Søren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit said during a press conference that the gunman is a 22-year-old who has been arrested, adding that there are "several" people dead and injured, but did not give specific numbers.

"There are several injured, and what we also know now is that there are several dead," Thomassen said. "We do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now."

He also said that terrorism could not be ruled out at this point.

    Armed Police stands guard at Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

    Police vehicles are seen outside Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

    An ambulance and armed police stand outside Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

    People react outside Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

Further details about the incident were not given during the press conference.

Police became aware of the shooting at the Field's shopping center in Denmark's capital at around 5:36 p.m, and a massive law enforcement presence followed.

"One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned," Copenhagen police tweeted. "We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview."

    Fields shopping center is seen after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

    Members of the Danish rescue group Falck arrive at Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

    People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

A witness to the shooting, Rikke Levandovski, told TV2 in Denmark that the suspect allegedly was shooting into the crowd.

"He is just shooting into the crowd, not up in ceiling or into the floor," she added. Levandovski said. "People first thought it was a thief ... Then I suddenly hear shots and threw myself behind the counter inside the store."

Images from the scene show multiple people on stretchers being put in ambulances, as well as people frantically running away from the shopping center.

    Armed Police arrive at Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

    Armed Police stands guard outside Fields shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of a shooting at the site, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

    People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

    People are evacuated of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022 after Danish media reported a shooting.

    People are evacuated of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022 after Danish media reported a shooting.

    People are evacuated of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022, after Danish media reported a shooting.

    People are evacuated of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022, after Danish media reported a shooting.

    People are evacuated of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022, after Danish media reported a shooting.

    People are evacuated of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022, after Danish media reported a shooting.

    People are evacuated of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022, after Danish media reported a shooting.

The shooting came just hours before Harry Styles was set to take the stage at a nearby arena as part of his "Love On Tour."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace, the Associated Press, and Reuters contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.