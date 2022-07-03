Denmark shopping mall shooting unfolds across the street from Harry Styles concert venue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

European authorities responded Sunday to a shooting that unfolded at a shopping center in the capital of Denmark not far from the venue of a Harry Styles concert scheduled for Sunday night.

Copenhagen Police tweeted that officers responded to Field’s shopping center to reports of a shooting.

Multiple people have been struck by gunfire, the department said, instructing the public to avoid the area. Police later said a suspect has been arrested but did not disclose more information.

The department urged anyone who has video of the incident or observed what happened to dial 411. A large police presence remained at the scene, but it was unclear if any casualties occurred.

CROWDS OF NEW YORK CITY JFK AIRPORT TRAVELERS ‘RELOCATED’ AMID ‘UNATTENDED BAG’ INVESTIGATION

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Video showed crowds of people running on the street away from the mall.

Demark has some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harry Styles is scheduled to perform at an arena across the street from the mall Sunday as part of his "Love On Tour." He’s recently performed in Oslo, Norway, Stockholm, Sweden and Hamburg, Germany.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.