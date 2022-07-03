Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Denmark shopping mall shooting unfolds across the street from Harry Styles concert venue

Denmark has some of the strictest gun laws in Europe

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

European authorities responded Sunday to a shooting that unfolded at a shopping center in the capital of Denmark not far from the venue of a Harry Styles concert scheduled for Sunday night. 

Copenhagen Police tweeted that officers responded to Field’s shopping center to reports of a shooting. 

Multiple people have been struck by gunfire, the department said, instructing the public to avoid the area. Police later said a suspect has been arrested but did not disclose more information. 

The department urged anyone who has video of the incident or observed what happened to dial 411. A large police presence remained at the scene, but it was unclear if any casualties occurred. 

CROWDS OF NEW YORK CITY JFK AIRPORT TRAVELERS ‘RELOCATED’ AMID ‘UNATTENDED BAG’ INVESTIGATION 

  • Crowds run from Denmark mall shooting
    Image 1 of 2

    People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.  ((Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson  via REUTERS))

  • Denmark mall shooting chaos
    Image 2 of 2

    People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.  ((Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson  via REUTERS_)

Video showed crowds of people running on the street away from the mall. 

Demark has some of the strictest gun laws in Europe.

  • Families flee Demark shooting
    Image 1 of 2

    People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.  ((Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson  via REUTERS))

  • Mom and kids run from Denmark shooting
    Image 2 of 2

    People leave Field's shopping centre, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022. ((Ritzau Scanpix/Olafur Steinar Gestsson  via REUTERS))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harry Styles is scheduled to perform at an arena across the street from the mall Sunday as part of his "Love On Tour." He’s recently performed in Oslo, Norway, Stockholm, Sweden and Hamburg, Germany. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 