Death toll in Burma, Thailand earthquake rises to more than 1,600 victims

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that rocked Burma and Thailand on Friday has risen sharply to more than 1,650 victims.

The earthquake's epicenter was in central Burma, where 1,644 have been confirmed dead with nearly 140 people still missing, the nation’s ruling military said Saturday.

The 7.7 magnitude quake knocked down scores of buildings as well as destroyed bridges and highways in what was the deadliest natural disaster to hit the impoverished, war-torn country in years. Burma is also known as Myanmar.

Survivors in Mandalay, Burma's second-biggest city, dug with their bare hands on Friday in desperate attempts to save those still trapped, lacking heavy machinery and with authorities absent. Burma's military rulers let in hundreds of foreign rescue personnel on Saturday.

The quake struck during Friday prayers across the country, causing the collapse of at least 50 mosques across the country, killing nearly 300 people, the Yangon Khit Thit News Agency reported.

An initial assessment by Burma's opposition National Unity Government said at least 2,900 buildings, 30 roads and seven bridges had been damaged by the quake.

The quake comes amid a raging civil war that has wrecked the economy and displaced millions. It makes movement around the country both difficult and dangerous, complicating relief efforts and raising fears that the death toll could still rise precipitously.

Airports too have been damaged, further hindering rescue efforts. For instance, satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC show the earthquake toppled the air traffic control tower at Naypyitaw International Airport as if sheered from its base, according to The Associated Press.

The country sits on the Sagaing Fault, a major north-south fault that separates the India plate and the Sunda plate.

President Donald Trump said the earthquake was "terrible" on Friday and assured that the United States would assist in relief efforts.

"It's a real bad one, and we will be helping. We've already spoken with the country," Trump said.

In neighboring Thailand, where the quake shook buildings and brought down a skyscraper under construction in the capital Bangkok, at least ten people were killed.

Dramatic footage captured in Bangkok midday Friday showed a 33-story apartment building that was under construction falling down, scattering dust and debris throughout the city's streets. Bangkok city authorities said earlier Friday that 10 people were killed, 16 were injured.

Water from a separate high-rise building with rooftop pools in Bangkok spilled over the side as they shook and debris fell from many buildings.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the country has now "returned to normalcy."

Aftershocks were reportedly felt in India and China.

Photos and video from Burma showed two hard-hit cities with extensive damage.

In Mandalay, Burma's second-largest city and close to the epicenter, the earthquake damaged part of the former royal palace and buildings, according to videos and photos released on Facebook social media.

In the Sagaing region just southwest of Mandalay, a 90-year-old bridge collapsed, and some sections of the highway connecting Mandalay and the city of Yangon were also damaged.

In the capital Naypyitaw, the quake damaged religious shrines, sending parts toppling to the ground and some homes.

