Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Deadly collision of 2 buses on Czech highway leaves 1 dead, 50 injured; investigation underway

Seriously injured individuals were airlifted to nearby hospitals for medical attention

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two buses collided on a Czech highway in the southeast of the country, killing at least one person and injuring about 50, officials said on Monday.

One of the bus drivers was killed, police said, according to preliminary information from the site.

The regional rescue service said the accident took place near the second-largest Czech city of Brno, on the D2 highway.

HOTEL RESTAURANT SHOOTING IN DOWNTOWN POLISH CITY LEAVES 2 MEN DEAD

Europe Fox News graphic

A deadly collision of two buses on a Czech highway left one person dead and 50 others injured.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of the seriously injured people were transported by helicopters to nearby hospitals, it said.

Police said the highway that links Czechia with the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, had to be closed in both directions. Long lines of traffic formed on the highway, causing delays.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now underway.