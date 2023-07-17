Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Hotel restaurant shooting in downtown Polish city leaves 2 men dead

Polish media reported that one of the men shot himself after shooting the other

Associated Press
Two men have died in a shooting in a downtown restaurant in the Polish city of Poznan, local police said Sunday.

A spokesman for Poznan police, Andrzej Borowiak, said the incident took place in the hotel restaurant garden on St. Martin street, in Poznan Old Town, an area popular with tourists.

Borowiak said one of the two men was killed on the spot while the other died in hospital. The men were Poznan residents, aged 30 and 31.

Polish police van

A police van is parked in front of a restaurant where two men died following a shooting in Poznan, Poland, on Sunday. The men were killed in a possible murder-suicide. (AP Photo/KWP Poznan)

He said police are "sure" that one of the men was responsible for the incident and are trying to find out what was the connection between the two.

Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper reported witnesses saying the one man shot the other and then shot himself. The daily did not identify the witnesses.

Police and the prosecutors are investigating.