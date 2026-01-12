Expand / Collapse search
Cuba

Cuba's president defiant, says no negotiations scheduled as Trump moves to choke off oil lifeline

Cuban president insists any dialogue must be based on 'sovereign equality' after Trump threatens to cut Venezuelan oil

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Cuban president DEFIANT as Trump pushes to make a deal

Cuban president DEFIANT as Trump pushes to make a deal

Cuba's Miguel Díaz-Canel responds to President Donald Trump's warning to make a deal with the United States 'before it is too late.'

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel declared Monday that his administration is not negotiating with Washington, despite President Donald Trump’s threats to push Cuba into a deal now that Venezuelan oil will no longer be supplied.

"There are no conversations with the U.S. government, except for technical contacts in the migration field," Díaz-Canel said in a post on X.

Díaz-Canel continued to denounce the U.S., accusing it of applying hostile pressure on the island, and insisted that negotiations would only take place if they are conducted in accordance with international law.

"As history demonstrates, relations between the U.S. and Cuba, in order to advance, must be based on International Law rather than on hostility, threats, and economic coercion," he said.

TRUMP ADMIN TO CONTROL VENEZUELAN OIL SALES IN RADICAL SHIFT AIMED AT RESTARTING CRUDE FLOW

Miguel Diaz Canel

Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel walks through the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Peter Dejong/AP Photo)

"We have always been willing to engage in a serious and responsible dialogue with the various governments of the United States, including the current one, on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect, principles of International Law, reciprocal benefit without interference in internal affairs and with full respect for our independence," Canel added. 

On Sunday, Trump declared that Cuba would no longer receive oil or money from Venezuela, a move that would sever Havana’s longtime energy and financial lifeline. 

The announcement came after a stunning Jan. 3 operation in Venezuela, in which American forces captured President Nicolás Maduro and reportedly killed at least 32 Cuban personnel.

VENEZUELAN OIL SHIPMENTS SURGE TO US PORTS WITH HEAVY CRUDE AFTER MADURO CAPTURE

President Donald Trump and Venezuelan dictator Maduro in a side-by-side image

President Donald Trump (left) led a military operation on Jan. 3 that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro (right). (Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Gaby Oraa/Getty Images)

"THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE," he warned.

Cuba has long depended on imported oil to keep its aging power grid running. Before the U.S. attack on Venezuela, Havana was receiving 35,000 barrels a day from Venezuela, roughly 7,500 from Russia and some 5,500 barrels daily from Mexico, The Associated Press reported, citing Jorge Piñón of the Energy Institute at the University of Texas at Austin, who tracks the shipments.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel greets supporters in Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attends a rally in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in solidarity with Venezuela after the U.S. captured President Nicolás Maduro and flew him out of Venezuela.  (Ramon Espinosa/AP Photo)

Even with Venezuelan oil imports, Cuba has suffered widespread blackouts in recent years due to persistent fuel shortages, an aging and crumbling electric grid and damage from hurricanes that have battered the island’s infrastructure.  

Now, with U.S. sanctions tightening on both Russian and Venezuelan oil, blackouts could worsen as Havana’s leaders reject Trump’s call to strike a deal. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

