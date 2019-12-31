Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Iraq
Published

Crowd shouting 'down USA' attempts to storm US Embassy in Baghdad, report says

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Col. Macgregor: US airstrikes look like an attempt to drag us into a warVideo

Col. Macgregor: US airstrikes look like an attempt to drag us into a war

Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor reacts to U.S. airstrikes on Iran-backed militia.

Hundreds of Iraqis attempted to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after holding funerals for the 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia killed in U.S. airstrikes earlier this week, the Associated Press reported.

Reporters for the AP described a chaotic scene on the ground and reported that the crowd shouted,  “Down, down USA!”

US airstrikes target Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, SyriaVideo

Security guards were seen retreating to the inside of the embassy as the protesters hurled water bottles and smashed security cameras outside the embassies, the report said.

The U.S. military carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday — days after a U.S. defense contractor was killed in a rocket attack.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Military jet fighters conducted "precision defensive strikes" on five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, Jonathan Hoffman, a spokesperson for the Pentagon told Fox News. Two defense officials added that Air Force F-15 jet fighters carried out the strikes.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strikes send the message that the U.S. will not tolerate actions by Iran that jeopardize American lives.

Fox News'  Nicole Darrah and the Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.