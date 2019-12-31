Trump blames Iran for US Embassy attack in Iraq, vows to hold regime 'fully responsible'

President Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the attack at the U.S. Embassy compound in Iraq and vowed to hold the regime "responsible."

Dozens of Iraqi Shiite militia supporters had gained entry to the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday after reportedly smashing down a gate and storming inside. It came amid protests over a U.S. airstrike, though Trump stressed that the strike was in response to the killing of an American contractor.

CROWD STORMS US EMBASSY COMPOUND IN BAGHDAD, GUNSHOTS HEARD, REPORT SAYS

"Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!"

The storming of the compound came after an earlier attempt by hundreds of Iraqis. This attempt came after Iraqis held funerals for the 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia killed in U.S. airstrikes earlier this week, the Associated Press reported.

Reporters for the AP described a chaotic scene on the ground and said the crowd shouted, “Down, down USA!” An AP reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the embassy.

Two Iraqi foreign ministry officials initially told Reuters the U.S. ambassador and staff were evacuated, but an official at the embassy in Baghdad told Fox News this is "false" and that Ambassador Matthew H. Tueller has not been evacuated. A man on a loudspeaker urged the mob not to enter the compound, saying: "The message was delivered."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also blamed Iran for the attack, tweeting that they were "directly responsible for orchestrating" it.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson, Edmund DeMarche and Jack Durschlag and The Associated Press contributed to this report.