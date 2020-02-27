Count Binface to run for mayor of London

Who says politics is trash?

Count Binface, a self-proclaimed "fearless space warrior" who ran against U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in last year's general election, has announced his plans to run for mayor of London.

Vowing to "take out the trash," Binface, who also ran against Theresa May in the 2017 election under the alias Lord Buckethead, said he is throwing "his bin into the ring" because the race needed "shaking up."

"It's the greatest city on the planet, I call it the Earth capital," Binface told the Press Association. "As such, it needs people from outside Earth to pay its dues.

"Mayor of London is a fantastic title in itself and, as someone who already has a title, it suits me down to the ground.

“You’ve already had a couple of mayors who people have said, ‘oh my God what have we done?’ Why not have someone who is already outlandish before they become mayor instead?”

A Gofundme page set up for the prospective candidate has already raised 1,255 pounds ($1,600).

Rory Stewart, a former Conservative who ran for the party's leadership only to be expelled for his opposition to a no-deal Brexit, is running as an independent candidate. He reacted to Binface's announcement with mock horror.

"No!!! I was almost winning -- come up into second place -- convincing people that Sadiq [Khan] wasn't really the active Mayor we need for the future -- almost there -- and now this unstoppable force is coming up on the inside."

Sadiq Khan, of the Labour Party, has been mayor of London since 2016, when he succeeded Johnson.

Khan has frequently clashed with President Trump, who has called the mayor "incompetent" for a perceived inability to tackle knife crime in the British capital.

Last September, when Khan mocked the president for golfing as Hurricane Dorian approached, Trump tweeted: “Khan should focus on ‘knife crime,’ which is totally out of control in London. People are afraid to even walk the streets,” he continued. “He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business!”

The London mayoral election will be held on May 7, 2020.