Cops reunite homeless Australian man with his pet rat

Police in Australia are celebrating after they managed to reunite a homeless man with his pet rat, Lucy.

According to the New South Wales Police Force, the homeless man left the rat on a milk crate in Sydney while he went to use a nearby restroom on the afternoon of April 6.

While he was gone, a woman passing by saw Lucy and thought the animal had been abandoned -- so she took the rat with her.

NSW police said that it was thanks to Facebook that authorities were able to track down Lucy and reunited the rat with its rightful owner.

In a video posted to Facebook, the unnamed man was presented with the rat to see if it was his missing Lucy. “Let’s have a look at you,” he said, picking up the animal. “Yup, that’s her!”

He proceeded to ask for a kiss, and Lucy obliged.

He thanked the officers and said it felt “wonderful” to have his pet back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Rats all folks! Have a wonderful Easter long weekend,” police wrote on Facebook.