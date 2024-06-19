Climate activists spray Stonehenge with orange powder, demanding end to fossil fuels in UK

A climate activism group vandalized an ancient landmark in the United Kingdom as part of a wider protest against fossil fuels.

Just Stop Oil, the organization behind the Wednesday incident, is demanding "the incoming UK government commit to working with other governments to agree an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030."

"Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in! We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale," said 21-year-old Oxford student Niamh Lynch, who participated in the stunt.

NATIONAL ARCHIVES ROTUNDA EVACUATED AFTER CLIMATE ACTIVISTS DUMP PINK POWDER ON CASE HOLDING US CONSTITUTION

She added, "It’s time for us to think about what our civilization will leave behind – what is our legacy? Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy."

Stonehenge is an ancient megalithic circle of vertical arches made of stacked stones that align with the sun's path during the summer and winter solstices.

The structure, built during the Bronze Age and considered an important landmark of British heritage, is protected by law and cataloged as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

DARK MONEY POURED MILLIONS OF DOLLARS INTO ECO ACTIVIST GROUPS BLOCKING HIGHWAYS, DESTROYING FAMOUS ART

Just Stop Oil claimed on social media that the orange substance was made of cornstarch and would easily wash away.

The other vandal was identified as Rajan Naidu, a 73-year-old man from Birmingham.

"Either we end the fossil fuel era, or the fossil fuel era will end us," Naidu said in the statement. "Just as fifty years ago, when the world used international treaties to defuse the threats posed by nuclear weapons, today the world needs a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty to phase out fossil fuels and to support dependent economies, workers and communities to move away from oil, gas and coal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This stunt is similar to dozens committed over the past several years by multiple climate activism organizations that have sought public attention via temporary or superficial vandalism.