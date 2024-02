Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The National Archives Rotunda was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after two climate activists dumped red powder on the encasement protecting the U.S. Constitution.

The vandalism took place just before 2:30 p.m. local time. The National Archives said the two culprits were "immediately detained" by security personnel, though footage of the incident appeared to show security guards waiting around before any arrest was made.

"The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation’s founding documents," Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States, said in a statement. "They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation. We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Video shot of the climate activists showed security guards evacuating the Rotunda. The National Archives said the Rotunda and galleries would remain closed to the public for the remainder of Wednesday due to cleaning, and the Rotunda will remain closed for cleaning on Thursday, February 15. The rest of the Archives will open on Thursday.

The suspects were arrested by D.C. police, but the U.S. attorney will process the case, meaning they are facing federal charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.