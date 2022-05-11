Expand / Collapse search
Church of England apologizes for antisemitic laws from 800 years ago

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The Church of England is apologizing for its bad behavior – 800 years ago.

The Synod of Oxford, hosted in 1222 by the Catholic Church in England, outlined extensive social and professional restrictions for Jewish citizens. Jews were stuck with a specific monetary tithe to pay and were given a badge marking them as a member of the Jewish faith.

"Today’s service is an opportunity to remember, repent and rebuild," Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said on Sunday via social media.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral on April 17, 2022, in Canterbury, England. (Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Jews also were not allowed to hold certain jobs and public offices.

"Let us pray it inspires Christians today to reject contemporary forms of anti-Judaism and antisemitism and to appreciate and receive the gift of our Jewish neighbors," he continued. 

The apology was meant as a gesture of goodwill and to make amends for wrongs of the past.

In the U.S., Christian churches have been at the center of a national intimidation campaign over a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Easter morning service at Canterbury Cathedral held by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on April 17, 2022. (Stuart Brock/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Three Texas churches were vandalized by pro-choice activists.

The graffiti was noticed by a church member early Monday when they arrived for an 8 a.m. meeting. They discovered the message on the doors of the church's main entrance and side door reading: "Pro-Choice is Pro-Life." 

"It's very unfortunate that people would desecrate the church like this, take their frustration out on the church," stated Father Peter Damian Harris, pastor at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houston

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com