Chinese parliament accuses US of violating sovereignty with spycraft response

People's Congress Foreign Affairs Committee accuses US of regularly violating the sovereignty of other nations

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Tensions between US and China worsen after airspace incursions Video

Tensions between US and China worsen after airspace incursions

Author and columnist Josh Rogin calls out China's propaganda after spy craft was shot down over U.S. territory.

The People's Republic of China issued a condemnation of the United States over the recent spycraft shot down in U.S. airspace. 

The National People's Congress's Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday reiterated the country's assertion that the route of a Chinese aircraft into U.S. territory was unintentional.

CHINA CALLS US 'TRIGGER-HAPPY' ON DEFENDING AIRSPACE AFTER 'OBJECTS' SHOT DOWN

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 19, 2022.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 19, 2022. (Ju Peng/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The committee called outrage from U.S. lawmakers about the aircraft "purely malicious hype and political manipulation."

It continued, "In fact, it is the United States that wantonly interferes in other countries’ internal affairs, violates their sovereignty, and conducts surveillance on other countries."

CANADIAN AIR FORCE DEPLOYS MULTIPLE AIRCRAFT TO SEARCH FOR FLYING OBJECT'S DEBRIS IN 'COMPLEX ALPINE TERRAIN'

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Chad Fish via AP)

The communiqué parroted talking points already tread by the nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been highly critical of the U.S. government's handling of the situation in recent weeks, accusing government officials of making a spectacle out of a delicate situation.

TIMELINE: FOURTH FLYING OBJECT DOWNED BY US MILITARY IN 8 DAYS

U.S. forces haul debris from China's surveillance balloon onto a boat off the coast of South Carolina. A military jet that shot down an object over Lake Huron, Michigan missed on its first attempt. 

U.S. forces haul debris from China's surveillance balloon onto a boat off the coast of South Carolina. A military jet that shot down an object over Lake Huron, Michigan missed on its first attempt.  (US Fleet Forces)

"China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security," said Wang.

Wang did not elaborate on what the proposed "countermeasures" might be, but the spokesman promised that the communist nation will "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and its legitimate rights and interests."

FBI Special Agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team process material recovered from the High Altitude Balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. The material was processed and transported to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia.

FBI Special Agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team process material recovered from the High Altitude Balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. The material was processed and transported to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. (FBI)

The surveillance balloon shot down by the U.S. government on Feb. 4 over the waters off the coast of South Carolina has been a daily topic of discussion for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com