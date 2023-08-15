Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

China's statistics bureau rejects deflation concerns at Beijing press conference

China's bureau foresees a moderation in the decline of the producer price index

Reuters
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There is no deflation in China and there will be no deflation in the future, a spokesman of China's statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

China's economic recovery faces challenges, National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference in Beijing.

Still, the bureau expects a decline in producer price index to moderate further, according to Fu.

7 PROMINENT ADVOCATES CHARGED IN HONG KONG’S 2019 PRO-DEMOCRACY PROTESTS GET CONVICTIONS OVERTURNED

Woman shopping

A customer shops for vegetables at a wet market in Beijing, China, on Aug. 10, 2023.  (REUTERS/Yew Lun Tian)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

China's consumer sector tipped into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, official data showed.

Fu also said that risks for property developers could be gradually resolved due to policy optimisation.