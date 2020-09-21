Expand / Collapse search
China’s air force seems to use video to simulate attack on US air base: report

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
The People’s Liberation Army Air Force on Saturday released a video that showed nuclear-capable bombers attacking what appeared to be U.S.'s Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, a report said.

Reuters reported on Sunday that the video, titled, “The god of war H-6K goes on the attack!” is about two minutes long and has dramatic music.

China sent warplanes toward Taiwan for the second day Saturday. Beijing dispatched 19 more warplanes, two of which were bombers, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry. The island’s air force scrambled its own and deployed an air defense missile system to monitor China’s activities, according to a statement.

Collin Koh, a research fellow from Singapore’s Insitute of Defense and Strategic Studies, told Reuters that the video is a warning to the U.S. that “even supposedly safe, rearward positions such as Guam may come under threat when conflicts over regional flashpoints,  be it Taiwan or South China Sea erupt.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

