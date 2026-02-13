Ukraine strikes major Russian ammo depot with 'Flamingo' missile as Trump urges Zelenskyy to move on deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video released this week shows Ukraine launching domestically produced FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missiles, as Kyiv pushes deeper strikes on Russian military infrastructure nearly four years into the war.

Ukraine’s military said the missiles were used in an overnight attack on February 11 to 12 targeting a missile, ammunition and an explosives arsenal near the settlement of Kotluban in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast, describing the facility as belonging to Russia’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, known as GRAU, and said it was among the largest ammunition storage hubs used by Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials said powerful explosions and secondary detonations were recorded at the site, while the extent of damage was still being assessed.

Russian regional authorities acknowledged an incident at a Defense Ministry facility in the same area. Volgograd Governor Andrey Bocharov said air defenses repelled a missile attack and that falling debris triggered a fire at a military facility near Kotluban. He said an evacuation of nearby residents was ordered during firefighting because of the threat of detonation. Anadolu Agency reported that buses were prepared to move residents to temporary accommodation centers.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has also publicly referenced the Flamingo system. In a daily update carried by Russian state media , the ministry said its air defenses shot down five Flamingo long-range cruise missiles over the previous 24 hours. The ministry did not provide evidence in the statement, and Kyiv has not confirmed how many missiles were intercepted.

Ukraine has increasingly highlighted indigenous long-range capabilities, including the FP-5. An East-to-West News agency video report previously cited Ukrainian officials describing the missile’s range as 3,000 kilometers, or about 1,864 miles, and said officials claim accuracy within about 14 meters, though battlefield performance is difficult to independently verify.

In response to a reporter's question on the talks between the sides, President Donald Trump put the onus back on President Zelenskyy to make a deal.

"Well, Zelenskyy is going to have to get moving. Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelenskyy is going to have to get moving otherwise, he's going to miss a great opportunity. He has to move," he said.

A new round of U.S.-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected in Geneva next week, even as fighting persists along the more than 1,200-kilometer front line.

Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks across Ukraine continue, saying on Friday that a Russian drone assault on port infrastructure near Odesa killed one person and injured six others, while a separate strike near the eastern front line killed three brothers, including an eight-year-old and wounded their mother and grandmother.