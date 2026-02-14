Starmer sends UK strike group to Arctic, cites rising Russia threat as Trump pushes Greenland deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the United Kingdom will deploy its aircraft carrier strike group to the North Atlantic and the High North later this year, marking a show of force as security tensions escalate across Europe.

Speaking on Saturday at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany, Starmer said the mission would be led by HMS Prince of Wales and carried out alongside the U.S., Canada and other NATO allies.

"I can announce today that the U.K. will deploy our carrier strike group to the North Atlantic and the High North this year, led by HMS Prince of Wales, operating alongside the U.S., Canada and other NATO allies, in a powerful show of our commitment to Euro-atlantic security," Starmer told the high-profile forum aimed at strengthening European defense and diplomatic ties.

The High North — a term referring to the Arctic and surrounding regions — has become increasingly strategic amid growing Russian military activity.

The deployment is intended to bolster security against potential Russian threats, according to BBC News.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly reiterated interest in the U.S. acquiring Greenland, citing national security concerns in the Arctic regarding Russia and China.

Starmer warned that Moscow’s military buildup could intensify even if a peace agreement is reached in Ukraine, arguing that Russian rearmament would "only accelerate."

Europe, he said, must be prepared to "deter aggression" and, if necessary, be ready to fight.

"We must build our hard power, because that is the currency of the age," he said.

The carrier strike group is an international naval task force led by the Royal Navy. It consists of one aircraft carrier, about 40 aircraft, a frigate, a destroyer, a submarine and a supply ship, according to BBC News.

HMS Prince of Wales, a roughly $3.5 billion aircraft carrier, serves as the Royal Navy’s flagship, BBC News reported.

Trump has previously threatened tariffs on Britain and other European countries unless an agreement is reached allowing the U.S. to take control of the Danish territory.

After meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in late January, Trump announced that he would not impose tariffs that were set to take effect Feb. 1 given they formed the "framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region."

Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday that the administration is "negotiating right now for Greenland," adding that, "We get along very well with Europe."

The president was also asked about the Munich Security Conference.

"If it wasn't for me, they'd be paying 2% and not paying," Trump said of NATO allies. "They're paying 5% and they're paying. We have a very good relationship with NATO."

The three-day Munich conference brings together world leaders, defense chiefs and security officials.

Starmer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.