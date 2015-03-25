Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 23, 2014

China zoo that passed off dog as lion closes

Illustration: a Tibetan mastiff on display at a mastiff show in China on March 9, 2013. One of the dogs was passed off as an African lion at a zoo in Henan province.

BEIJING (AFP) – A Chinese zoo ridiculed for passing off a shaggy dog as a lion has shut down temporarily for "rectification", media reported Friday.

The zoo's supposed "African lion" was exposed as a fraud when the dog used as a substitute -- a Tibetan Mastiff -- started barking, the state-run Beijing Youth Daily had reported earlier.

The zoo, in central China's Henan province, has "altered several misnamed animal signs," the Beijing Times reported, adding that zoo officials have issued a public apology and "closed for rectification".

Three other species housed incorrectly in the zoo reportedly included: two coypu rodents in a snake's cage, a white fox in a leopard's den, and another dog in a wolf pen.

A photograph of a dog sitting in a cage in front of a sign reading "African lion" drew ridicule on Chinese social media services, with one user saying: "They should at least use a husky to pretend to be a wolf".

The Tibetan Mastiff is a large and hairy dog breed.

Authorities in the park in the city of Luohe, where the zoo was located, said that the facility had been contracted out to a private zookeeper since 1998.